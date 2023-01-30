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https://gettr.com/post/p26qs2gb93b 01/27/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 69: Taking part in the protest on January 27, Holocaust Remembrance Day, left our fellow fighters with mixed feelings. We especially want to commemorate the countless Chinese compatriots mercilessly slaughtered by the CCP.
01/27/2023 对邪恶说不 第69天：在1月27日这个犹太人大屠杀纪念日参加抗议，战友们心情很复杂，我们特别要在这里纪念过去无数被中共无情屠杀的中国同胞。