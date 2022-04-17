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JOHN KNOX AND JOSH SATLEY -- Firefighters Speak Out in L.A. to Defeat the Mandates
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10 views • April 17, 2022
Firefighters Speak Out in L.A. to Defeat the Mandates
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/john-knox-and-josh-satley/
John Knox and Josh Satley speaks in front of thousands of attendees at the ‘Defeat The Mandates’ Rally held at Grand Park in Los Angeles, CA, on April 10th.
#DefeatTheMandates #DTM #JohnKnox&JoshSatley
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/john-knox-and-josh-satley/
John Knox and Josh Satley speaks in front of thousands of attendees at the ‘Defeat The Mandates’ Rally held at Grand Park in Los Angeles, CA, on April 10th.
#DefeatTheMandates #DTM #JohnKnox&JoshSatley
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