Dr. Bryan Ardis Connects the mRNA Vaccine to Outstanding Number of Miscarriages Pt. 1

Dr. Bryan Ardis joins Patriot Strong Podcast once again, to share his outstanding findings and direct connections between the mRNA vaccine and the alarming number of miscarriages that are occurring.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.