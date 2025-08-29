Жизнь (Galaxy DNA Song по-русски)

Русский перевод биологического ремейка "Галактической песни" (Galaxy Song) из фильма "Ссысл жизни по Монги Пайтону" (Monty Python's The Meaning of Life).

Перевод и исполнение - Юрий Нестеренко

Текст:

Просто помни - ты крупица биосферы на планете,

Что песчинкой в бесконечности плывет,

Где жизнь гидротермальные источники рождали,

Растворяли, возрождали в черной толще древних вод.

Земля, начав с нуля, пять миллиардов лет назад

Из пыли слиплась, это не секрет,

А жизни занял путь

(К тебе приведший, не забудь)

Три с половиной миллиарда лет.

Дезоксирибонуклеиновая кислота

Несет наш генный код через века,

Мы вышли из морей, доразвивались до зверей

Как следствие мутаций в ДНК.

В нас 98,9% шимпанзе,

Три миллиона лет как мы ушли

Из жарких их лесов, но и дойдя до полюсов,

Родней остались люди всей Земли.

Жизнь так странна,

Жизнь так чудна,

Где же у жизни исток?

В недрах звезды, что странней бороды

Старикана по прозвищу "Бог".

Так, глядя во мрак, спроси себя, как

Ты появился на свет,

Коль столько совпасть

Должно было в масть,

Что шансов практически нет?

Стоя на планете, что кружит вокруг звезды -

Лишь одной из секстильонов звезд

Во вселенной, чей диаметр девяносто миллиардов

Световых лет, продолжающей свой рост,

Только краткий жизни миг имеешь ты, чтобы понять

Как ты тобой, а я собою стал,

Есть химики, биологи,

Для них вопрос прибереги,

А я всего лишь песню написал.





Оригинал: • The Galaxy DNA Song, Monty Python Re-make https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y3JQXnLOwPA

Just remember you're a tiny little person on a planet

In a universe expanding and immense

That life began evolving and dissolving and resolving

In the deep primordial oceans by the hydrothermal vents

Our earth which had its birth almost five billion years ago

From out of a collapsing cloud of gas

Grew life which was quite new

And eventually led to you

In only three point five billion years or less.

Deoxyribonucleic acid helps us replicate

And randomly mutate from day to day.

We left the seas and climbed the trees

And our biologies

Continued to evolve through DNA.

We're 98.9 per cent the same as chimpanzees

Whose trees we left three million years ago

To wander swapping genes out of Africa which means

We're related to everyone we know.

Life is quite strange

Life is quite weird,

Life is really quite odd

Life from a star is far more bizarre,

Than an old bearded bloke they call God

So gaze at the sky, and start asking why

You're even here on this ball

For though life is fraught

The odds are so short

You're lucky to be here at all:

Standing on a planet which is spinning round a star

One of just a billion trillion suns

In a Universe that's ninety billion light years side to side

Wondering where the heck it all came from.

You've a tiny little blink of life to try and understand

What on earth is really going on

In biology and chemistry

Which made you you and made me me

But don't ask me I only wrote the song.





Прототип из фильма: • Monty Python Galaxy Song https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=23Dm7sQ1C1E