EPOCH TV | The Communist Agenda Against the Traditional Family Structure

EPOCH TV | Crossroads with Joshua Philipp
The Communist Agenda Against the Traditional Family Structure
There’s a woke movement that is criticizing the role of parents in the raising of kids. Part of this includes criticisms of fathers. Others include claims that two-parent families represent a type of racial inequality. Still others claim that the state itself should have more authority over children than the parents in some regards. This all ties into a much deeper argument over the value of families, and the many attacks on the traditional family structure.
In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss this topic and others and answer questions from the audience.
