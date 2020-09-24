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FOX News Has Gone Left! Pretty Much Peaceful Protests! Breonna Taylor Riots Louisville In Flames
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63 views • September 24, 2020
FOX News downplaying the Breonna Taylor Louisville riots as "Pretty much peaceful protests." They've gone left?
Clipped from this full stream: https://youtu.be/58gknk-ymEg
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#louisville #breonnataylor #justiceforbreonna
Clipped from this full stream: https://youtu.be/58gknk-ymEg
I'm totally demonetized! If you like my content, here are a ton of ways you can support this channel!
Donate on SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/duerstthewuerst
FOLLOW//
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/DuerstTheWuerst
Discord server: https://discord.gg/U6Pj2NX
LBRY: https://api.lbry.com/user/refer?r=9VLWfHpyeEXrDCQjw185W7FxjH1eUmYv
Telegram: https://t.me/duerstthewuerst
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/danielduerst77
GAB: https://gab.ai/DuerstTheWuerst
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/duerstthewuerst/
#louisville #breonnataylor #justiceforbreonna
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