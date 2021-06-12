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Lockdowns not due to fate but to cunning strategy
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20 views • June 12, 2021
As a result of the worldwide lockdowns, mostly small and medium-sized companies are threatened with mass destruction, while major investors, large corporations and the oligarchs get richer. What seems to be an unavoidable stroke of fate, however, turns out to be a tough strategy. According to financial expert Ernst Wolff, the cause is not a virus, but the targeted expropriation and enslavement of the people through lockdowns in order to introduce a penalty payment and control system.
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