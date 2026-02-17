PASSIVE Income WHILE YOU SLEEP by Helping Others Protect from EBLE (Excessive Blue Light Exposure)

Video briefly going over the harms of man-made blue light & MORE!

For REAL health insurance, to learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, & get a sneak-peek into my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

tinyurl.com/DisruptHealthcare

tinyurl.com/TheGreatestMedicineOfAll

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma





To be able to control your schedule so u don't have to look at a screen after sunset & get all of the things mentioned, re-condition your thinking about how to earn $$$ by having a mindset-SHIFT, watch

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101, at least, 100 times, visit

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

OR

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

, fill-out

https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

, & leave a VM at 786.441.2727, cell: 305.297.9360, or toll-free: 1+800.250.8975 w/ the date & approx. time of your submission

6 part-time, home-based BIG business SYSTEMS opportunities for possible PASSIVE &/or RESIDUAL income WHILE U SLEEP

1. https://Bio-mats.com/danny

OR

https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng

&

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveincomeWithBiomat

OR

https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway

For faster svc., contact my upline sponsor, Ron Guerra

[email protected]

303.915.7707

To get a 40% discount by purchasing 100 or more Biomat Pros, BioAcoustic Mats, or Richway’s other products, contact Richway’s Founder, Calvin Kim in Hi:

cell: 1+808.382.8816

[email protected]

& tell him that Danny Tseng referred U

2. DI$RUPT the cleaning industry while helping The HypoChlorous Co. achieve its Mission of ridding the world of toxic cleaning chemicals w/ safe, & NON-toxic disinfectants & sanitizers that are certified USDA Organic or EPA-registered by:

https://TryHypo.com/howtodieofnothing

View COVID-19 test results, their pool flier, & more at: https://Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer

3. To become a "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" to help others say "GOOD-BYE" to their energy, water, grocery, & even sewage bill$ w/ https://OneHouseOffTheGrid.com, WATCH

https://tinyurl.com/1HOGprelaunchVideo

& visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry

https://tinyurl.com/SeizeTheEnergyGoldRush

https://tinyurl.com/AmericasBestBizOpp

To get a WRITTEN game plan so U can say "GOOD-BYE" to virtually ALL of your energy, water, grocery, & even sewage BILL$ PLUS have up to 2 YRS worth of drinking h2o & food stored, print-out & mail in

https://tinyurl.com/PrintableOffGridSurvey

Watch videos @

https://youtube.com/@onehouseoffthegrid

$$$ To become a 1HOG Consultant for just a 1-time $99 registration fee, leave a VM at 786.441.2727 w/ 3 to 5 dates & times for an interview

4. Help others protect from the harms of man-made blue light by visiting:

https://tinyurl.com/BlueLight101

&

https://Vivarays.com/howtodieofnothing

To become a FREE VivaRays affiliate, fill-out:

https://tinyurl.com/PromoteVivaRays

5. Clean-up "dirty electricity" & reduce harmful electromagnetic fields (EMFs) w/ UL-listed devices as described at:

https://tinyurl.com/SaticShieldPowerpoint

OR

tinyurl.com/SaticUSAPresentation

by:

https://tinyurl.com/SaticUSA

To become a FREE SaticUSA affiliate, fill-out:

https://tinyurl.com/ShareSaticUSA

Learn about the harms of invisible EMFs at any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies

Linktr.ee/EMFforDummies

https://bit.l y/EMFForDummies

6. BOOST your Vit. D3 levels w/ the world's 1ST 95% narrowband ultraviolet B vitamin D lamp by:

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaVitaminDLamp

OR

https://lumanova.com/products/luma-d-light?bg_ref=wExieyse3v

(commercial-use model also available)

To get a discount on this & higher-ticket items, enter code:

DANNY

To get a discount on their lower-priced items from Sleeping Bags & down, enter code:

howtodieofnothing

Learn more @ any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPowerpoint

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPresentation

tinyurl.com/95percentUVBlampPowerpoint

To help others reduce their risk for all-cause mortality by becoming a LumaNova affiliate on my TEAM, fill-out: https://affiliates.lumanova.com/register?parent=wExieyse3v

OR

https://tinyurl.com/JoinLumaNova

Learn all about HORMONE D at any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/VitaminDforDummies

tinyurl.com/TheSunshineHormone

To learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food, visit



tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStore