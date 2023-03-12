Gov. Ron DeSantis 'The Ruling Class Needs to be DEPOSED' The Glenn Beck Podcast Ep 176

Glenn Beck





March 11, 2023





Florida Governor Ron DeSantis makes it clear: It’s time for the ruling class to be deposed, and he has the blueprint to do so. Gov. DeSantis joins Glenn to break the whole thing down point by point, in case any other governors are listening. He explains why Florida rejected Fauci's and Birx’s pandemic lockdown “science experiment.” He details how he took Florida from a swing state to a leading red state. And he lays out how he’s winning against the woke Left on every front, from universities and Disney to ESG and Big Tech, while shrinking Florida’s bureaucracy at the same time. But he also has some strong words for the Biden “regime’s” handling of the war in Ukraine, the border, energy, and food crises and the ever-growing Deep State. And as the elites scream about January 6, Gov. DeSantis gives his firsthand account of the 2017 congressional baseball shooting, an attack on our government that the media ignores to this day.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pexX9yZJa8c