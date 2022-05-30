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Gaia Crusaders (1999, Arcade)
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42 views • May 30, 2022
Gaia Crusaders (known as Thunder Heroes in Asia, outside of Japan) is a beat'em up developed by Noise Factory and published by Noise Factory (in Japan) and Primetec Investments (in the rest of Asia).
You play one out of several heroes to prevent a demon from taking over the world. In order to archive this, you need to collect the piece of the Tear of Gaia.
The game uses four buttons. You can punch, kick, jump or use a spell. Spells can be collected throughout the game and are tied to one elemental. Each of the characters is aligned with one or several elements. If a character uses a spell aligned with one of his elements, the spell is more powerful and will hit all enemies on screen.
You play one out of several heroes to prevent a demon from taking over the world. In order to archive this, you need to collect the piece of the Tear of Gaia.
The game uses four buttons. You can punch, kick, jump or use a spell. Spells can be collected throughout the game and are tied to one elemental. Each of the characters is aligned with one or several elements. If a character uses a spell aligned with one of his elements, the spell is more powerful and will hit all enemies on screen.
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