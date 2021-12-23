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BABYLON HAS FALLEN !! LIGHTS OUT !! LAST CALL ISRAEL !!
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102 views • December 23, 2021
KING DAVID CODE GEMATRIA CRACKED! - MARK ALAN KING KING DAVID REINCARNATED!
https://www.gematrix.org/?word=mark+alan+king+is+king+david+reincarnated
1 Samuel 7:3 And Samuel spake unto all the house of Israel, saying, If ye do return unto the LORD with all your hearts, then put away the strange gods and Ashtaroth from among you, and prepare your hearts unto the LORD, and serve him only: and he will deliver you out of the hand of the Philistines.”
MrMBB333 - https://www.youtube.com/user/MrMBB333/videos
VOA News - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVSNOxehfALut52NbkfRBaA
https://www.gematrix.org/?word=mark+alan+king+is+king+david+reincarnated
1 Samuel 7:3 And Samuel spake unto all the house of Israel, saying, If ye do return unto the LORD with all your hearts, then put away the strange gods and Ashtaroth from among you, and prepare your hearts unto the LORD, and serve him only: and he will deliver you out of the hand of the Philistines.”
MrMBB333 - https://www.youtube.com/user/MrMBB333/videos
VOA News - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVSNOxehfALut52NbkfRBaA
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