Viva Frei | FANI WILLIS MELTDOWN! Day 1 Motion to Disqualify RECAP! Nathan Wade Lies & MORE!
Big Fani entered unannounced from stage left, like a prima donna, and then proceeded to call the shots in that court room as if she owned it, with all of her vanity and drama. The judge did not dare cramp Big Fani's style.
She committed multiple crimes and admitted to many of them. It was like a sitcom episode
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.