WARNING: FIRST 15 MINUTE CITY IN THE USA! - They Are Replacing Reality With Dystopian Technocracy!
High Hopes
Donate Subscribe Star
World Alternative Media


Feb 18, 2024


Josh Sigurdson reports on the first 15 Minute City rolled out in the United States called "Culdesac" which is based in Tempe, Arizona.

Tempe, a University town is one of many cities worldwide being transformed into a full scale surveillance grid utilizing unsuspecting and zombified university students as cattle.

As we've reported, Oxford and Cambridge in The United Kingdom were some of the first. Now, with ULEZ and "low congestion zones" being rolled out in London, Paris, Amsterdam and New York City among others, the agenda is set and people are to be used as pawns to be sacrificed for the king and the queen of technocracy.

With the climate change agenda, CBDCs, the destruction of the supply chain, the attack on farmers, the attack on the energy grid, carbon credits, neuralink, artificial intelligence and the rollout of 15 Minute Cities, The Tower Of Babel is almost complete!

This anti-consciousness and anti-human movement is encroaching more on humankind by the day. Most see it as convenience. Tyranny comes under the guise of convenience.

This is the systematic sacrifice and destruction of humanity as we know it.


In this video, we talk about how it's all being rolled out, how it affects people and what people can do to oppose and reject the tyranny.


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


