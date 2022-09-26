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Powers of the Human Body With Andrew Kaufman, M.D
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Dr. Andrew Kaufman, M.D.


September 22, 2022


Powers of the Human Body With Andrew Kaufman, M.D.


[Sept 6, 2022]

Chris Mathieu of Forbidden Knowledge News welcomes Andrew Kaufman, M.D. for a chat about consciousness, health, and the state of our corrupted world. Calling out the pharmaceutical industry and the western medical system, Chris prompts Dr. Andy to share his perspective on Covid nonsense, masks, self-study, nutrition, good food and fasting. Lastly, the discussion lands on solutions such as Andy’s new Alchemical Healing Course which offers a self healing path customized to each individual.


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Disclaimer: This content is for general information purposes only. It does not constitute as health advice and there is no implied doctor patient relationship. The views and opinions expressed in this content do not necessarily reflect those of Medicamentum Authentica, True Medicine Library, True Medicine University or AndrewKaufmanMD.com.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1l473f-powers-of-the-human-body-with-andrew-kaufman-m.d..html


Keywords
healthnutritioncorruptionconsciousnessmedicinefastingpharmaceutical industrymaskshuman bodygood foodpowersself healingcoviddr andrew kaufmanchris mathieuforbidden knowledge newswestern medical systemself-studyalchemical healing
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