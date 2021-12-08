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The Rise of the Three Percenter
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92 views • December 08, 2021
In today's episode I present a documentary that I shot and produced in November of 2016:
"The Rise of the Three Percenter: A Look Inside the III% Security Force Militia and their response to the Gatlinburg fire of 2016"
I provide a bit of back story, light commentary, and share some pertinent clips from the documentary.
"The rise of radical leftist violence and lawlessness on the peaceful streets of America has been met with an unprecedented rise in armed civilians who have been rapidly organizing into regulated local and state militias. In 2016, the world witnessed the alt right gaining both steam and attention with the ascension of a Donald Trump presidency and at the time, quite frankly, it frightened and intrigued me.
I was given the opportunity to immerse myself in the ranks of one of the local militia arms of III% Security Force with a microphone and a camera for a week and I got to see a side of the militia that I was not aware of. I have edited together a series of video, images, and sound to present what I witnessed on the ground with them training and on mission to Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
I have attempted to present them in the way that I saw them. I hope to have communicated their passions, grievances, and activities with integrity and to tell the story of "The Rise of the Three Percenter" both honestly and dramatically.
See the Full Documentary: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9t8kpY5Tf48
Get your copy of Trumpworld: Trumpworld.TheNewAmerican.com
Use Promo Code TRUMP25ZW for 25% off!
"The Rise of the Three Percenter: A Look Inside the III% Security Force Militia and their response to the Gatlinburg fire of 2016"
I provide a bit of back story, light commentary, and share some pertinent clips from the documentary.
"The rise of radical leftist violence and lawlessness on the peaceful streets of America has been met with an unprecedented rise in armed civilians who have been rapidly organizing into regulated local and state militias. In 2016, the world witnessed the alt right gaining both steam and attention with the ascension of a Donald Trump presidency and at the time, quite frankly, it frightened and intrigued me.
I was given the opportunity to immerse myself in the ranks of one of the local militia arms of III% Security Force with a microphone and a camera for a week and I got to see a side of the militia that I was not aware of. I have edited together a series of video, images, and sound to present what I witnessed on the ground with them training and on mission to Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
I have attempted to present them in the way that I saw them. I hope to have communicated their passions, grievances, and activities with integrity and to tell the story of "The Rise of the Three Percenter" both honestly and dramatically.
See the Full Documentary: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9t8kpY5Tf48
Get your copy of Trumpworld: Trumpworld.TheNewAmerican.com
Use Promo Code TRUMP25ZW for 25% off!
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