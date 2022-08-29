'That's Terrifying': Blackrock, State Street & Vanguard Control the World

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Dr. Robert Malone: "According to New York Times, Blackrock is going to control, through a board membership and stock ownership, well over 90% of all the corporations in the United States within the next three years."
"You say to yourself, 'Aren't these all separate companies?' No, they're not. They're really divisions of one large company."
Full Interview: https://tinyurl.com/Malone-GWP