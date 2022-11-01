Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Stew Peters & Dr. Judy Mikovits : Heart Attacks SURGE
7682 views
channel image
Leona Wind
Published 22 days ago |

Stew Peters: Heart Attacks SURGE – Mikovits DEBUNKS The Gaslighting COVID Narrative, PROVES The Clot Shot Is To Blame Until yesterday, Hugh McKean was the minority leader of the Colorado House of Representatives. Now, he’s dead at the age of just 55. According to health officials, McKean “died suddenly” of a heart attack. Now, news reports aren’t saying whether McKean was vaccinated, but as a Colorado lawmaker he actually received early access to the vaccine in early 2021.

Keywords
trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputinukraine2024faucipfizerklaus schwabstew petersdr jane rudydr judy mikovits

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket