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COUNSELLORS DISTORTED PERCEPTION OF CONSCIOUSNESS GOD AS A CULT
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42 views • January 18, 2022
I give thought to Consciousness and reflect how consciousness plays in this game, because it is a game, and the game is you die and you are reborn again, not as the same person, but don in a new body with new intentions
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