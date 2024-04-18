Utah Governor candidate Phil Lyman talks with Mike Adams about Thorium, Uranium and Utah's abundant ENERGY FUTURE

To learn more, visit: https://lymanforutah.com/





- State rights, governance, and Utah's economy. (0:01)

- Energy policy in Utah, including thorium nuclear energy and the impact of federal policies on state growth. (5:21)

- Thorium nuclear power as a potential solution for Utah's energy needs, with mentions of Saudi Arabia and corruption in government. (11:26)

- Second Amendment rights and state sovereignty. (18:59)

- State sanctuary policies and immigration enforcement. (22:21)

- Potential currency collapse and Utah's preparedness. (27:14)

- State budget surpluses and gold reserves in Utah and Texas. (30:11)

- Utah's water management and supplement industry, with concerns about federal overreach. (35:50)

- Using nutritional supplements to save state healthcare costs. (40:02)

- Utah state rights and federal control, with a focus on energy independence and strong state leadership. (42:15)

- Preparedness items, including gold backed bills, storable food, radiation protection, satellite phones, and firearms. (47:17)

- Preparedness solutions for economic collapse and societal chaos. (52:30)





