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CALLING LOVELAND PD DURING A LIVESTREAM AFTER REACTION TO COLD-HEARTED ABUSE OF A 73 YEAR OLD WOMA..
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60 views • April 28, 2021
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33:55 is where I call the station
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33:55 is where I call the station
My channel is 100% Demonetized, if you'd like to support my work:
📬 Snail Mail: P.O. Box 1454 Tahlequah, Ok 74465 📬
✅ Patreon: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Patreon
✅ PayPal: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-PayPal
✅ Bitcoin: 1GY1jjs8LL3mDDnYtMYBwNHg7hUQ4xZept
* Get $10 FREE Bitcoin: http://bit.ly/HIF-10-Free-Bitcoin
✅ ETH:0xc58499e85C50F9b2f893B4EEF2D832f914Be6EeB
✅ Litecoin: LVMrAQLAhNT5wbMqpJbjcF1YurtHS99vTx
✅ Stellar: GD43QVKDEK2UKQZNJPJZ2J3Z4G4JXO4HDPE3Y2MLZFVZKWIXROR7EPWP
☑️ SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/highimpactflix
🔴 http://bit.ly/Tips4Flix (for SUPERCHATS & Donations)
☑️ Get an INSTANT $50 OFF Survival Food with this link:
http://www.PrepareWithHighImpactflix.com
Get Cool Designs for any Shirt, Hoodie, Mug, etc... (*Great Gift Idea):
🔴 http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Merch
While we have this YT connection, please subscribe below:
- Members Only Content: https://bit.ly/HighImpactTVWebSite
- Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@HighImpactFlix:ca
(use this link to get 3 LBC tokens & earn more by watching censor-FREE content)
- BitChute Channel: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixonBitChute
- GAB - http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixGAB
- Twitter: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Twitter
***Grab the 100% FREE MINUTEMAN APP system:
Watch the video here: https://bit.ly/MinuteManAPP
**IMPORTANT**
Remember to follow ALL regulations from EVERY expert and to obey ALL local, state and federal authoritahs. They want you to be safe! We should also probably try and learn a thing or two from "history."
🔵 Private Email List: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixOfficial
(don't forget to CONFIRM)
🔵 Email: [email protected]
👕 Shirt, mug, hoodie or hat: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Merch
TAKE a second to subscribe to my two back up channels:
🔥 Back Up Channel: http://bit.ly/HighImpactTV
🔥 VLOG Channel: http://bit.ly/HighImpactVlogsChannel
🔥 MAIN Channelhttp://bit.ly/HighImpac..
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