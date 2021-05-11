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Kash Patel: New FISA abuses further erode faith In DOJ, FBI
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30 views • May 11, 2021
Kash Patel, the former Deputy Assistant to President Trump for Counter-Terrorism, told One America News that new instances of FISA abuse and corruption have caused the American people to further lose faith in the FBI as well as the DOJ. One America's John Hines has more.
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