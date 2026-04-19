Trump Carving Peace Into The World

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Is this era prophetic? Yes! Will the Defeat of Iran and her proxies start an era of world peace that will lead to the Ezekiel 38-39 Gog-Magog War? Has Trump persuaded Russia and China to help him squeeze Iran until they fully surrender? When will Iran fully surrender? Who are the winners and losers of the Iran War? Is Gog working behind the scenes to build a Roman Catholic and Muslim alliance?