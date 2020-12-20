You Have No Idea What's Coming, People Think It's Just a Christmas Fairy Tale

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- Rana Foroohar, TIME magazine’s assistant managing editor in charge of economics and business, WEF panelist.
New World Order Ready to Decode Your Brain:
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/12/08/new-world-order-ready-to-decode-your-brain.aspx
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vrW0kjwfenY
Everything Inside Me