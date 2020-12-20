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You Have No Idea What's Coming, People Think It's Just a Christmas Fairy Tale
The Prisoner
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526 views • December 20, 2020
“If we could get to the point, where either you can have an unwilling suspect or an unwilling individual having their brain decoded in some sense … legal systems don’t bake in any presumption that we can do that and so there’s no legal protections that can be afforded to you. So if you look nationally, internationally at whether or not there are any human rights … if there are constitutional protections for something like freedom of thought or mental privacy or cognitive liberty, nothing like that exists yet.”
- Rana Foroohar, TIME magazine’s assistant managing editor in charge of economics and business, WEF panelist.

New World Order Ready to Decode Your Brain:
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/12/08/new-world-order-ready-to-decode-your-brain.aspx

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vrW0kjwfenY
Everything Inside Me
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ainwotechnocracyuc berkeleybrain mappingdr mercolawefthe gallant labjack gallantfalse memoriesmindreading
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