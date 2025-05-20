ITU-JFET: Neurotech: Enhancing focus, meditation & brain health through innovative monitoring & therapeutics

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6bk6gyVSWuY
FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1920008105103921520?t=oTs6gxjGNBadovekq4wmkQ&s=19
Watch This And You'll Understand Why All The Serious Researchers Are On The Nonvaxer420 & Psinergy Channels In 2025 https://rumble.com/v6t2hkp-411622009.html
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1910801240738451722?t=7WXxpR7-KKVqYxZ7QU7IaQ&s=19
Silent Weapons: Examining Foreign Anomalous Health Incidents Targeting Americans in the Homeland May 8, 2024 https://rumble.com/v6ryq1b-409766735.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1915620954966720933?t=fyoFbJkDnBMyv81HSRLd4g&s=19
Genachowski Remarks on Unleashing Spectrum for Medical Body Area Networks - F.C.C. 2012 https://rumble.com/v4c07w9-february-7-2024.html
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1924527398017495134?t=ILiNKhaP4QN2I9PQrtvefw&s=19
PROGRAMMABLE CELLS/VIRUSES, BODY AREA NETWORKS AND WIERLESS SENSOR NETWORKS IN THE 6G ERA! https://rumble.com/v6tlbdl-412500441.html
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1923565293307125785?t=Om37zBQoLanJRc-Bra2gZg&s=19
Empowering the Connected Person through IoT: Body Computing & Wearable Health Innovations https://rumble.com/v6thfm3-empowering-the-connected-person-through-iot-body-computing-and-wearable-hea.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1914434841002562009?t=c2wBL0guRe7lME5gKnJZxA&s=19
IEEE Recommended Practice for Nanoscale and Molecular Communication Framework
Standard Number IEEE 1906.1 -2015 Organization IEEE Standards AssociationLevel International
https://statnano.com/standard/ieee-sa/1114/IEEE-19061-2015
MORE: 1906.1 IEEE https://search.brave.com/search?q=1906.1+ieee&source=android
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1912859649058996683?t=Q6kv0ZM5x2-50AfEDDLMng&s=19
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1924289395516985399?t=GiQeFLmeBmlnr1O9NVwCqA&s=19
Wireless Sensor Network https://rumble.com/v6tkbux-wireless-sensor-network.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1920197443066450237?t=Zw4f_ZmAfaXXjc3V7js6bw&s=19
Internet of Everything (IoE): From molecules to the universe | Ozgur B. Akan, University of Cambridge, UK Moderators: Ian F. Akyildiz, Editor-in-Chief, ITU(JFET) 2025 https://rumble.com/v6t3acl-411659301.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1921254733559242847?t=s_3Hub8ABHRqWx2zZvYMrw&s=19
Ian F Akildiz Editor-in-Chief ITU(JFET) We don't care about "ethics" and neither should you paranoid people!
https://rumble.com/v6t7jh9-411857757.html
https://x.com/CorinneNokel/status/1889987084842389512?t=_oDBnVs3UbHSrLt0FyTUyQ&s=19
Biological Layer for 6G/B6G: Einstein, Reynolds, and Communications | Professor Chan-Byoung Chae IEEE Fellow, Underwood Distinguished Professor in the School of Integrated Technology, Yonsei University 2022 https://rumble.com/v6sxyg3-411410595.html
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1919016008548847804?t=8VmTSZtSF79kLvyP8osefg&s=19
6G Biological Layer https://search.brave.com/search?q=Biological+Layer+for+6G%2FB6G&source=android&summary=1&conversation=25997f5ecd3da33f1b0190