Romanian president talks about the drone incident.

Romania's president has declared Russia's consul general in the city of Constanta persona non grata, and is closing Russia’s consulate general in Constanta.

Adding, more about this, (it's unknown who the drone belonged to, Russia being blamed, when it's usually Ukraine's mishap):

A drone crashed into a residential building in the Romanian city of Galati, which is located near the Odessa region.



After the impact, an explosion and fire occurred in one of the apartments on the 10th floor.



According to authorities, two people received minor injuries. A total of about 70 people were evacuated from the building. The fire has already been extinguished.



Romanian special services reported that the entire explosive charge of the drone detonated.



Before the incident, an air alert was declared in the counties of Galati, Braila, and Tulcea. Two F-16 fighter jets were launched into the air, and their pilots were given permission to engage targets throughout the alert.



The Digi24 portal, citing Romanian military sources, reports that the drone was not shot down.

Adding:

NATO:



Early this morning, an apartment building in Romania was struck by a drone as Russia attacked Ukrainian infrastructure near the border.



We condemn Russia’s recklessness, and NATO will continue to strengthen our defences against all threats, including drones.

Mark Rutte, NATO's Secretary General:



"I just spoke with President Nicusor Dan of Romania about the Russian drone that hit a residential building in Galati.



I assured him of NATO’s absolute solidarity with Romania and expressed sympathy for those injured in the incident. I affirmed that NATO stands ready to defend every inch of Allied territory. We will continue to enhance our readiness to deter and defend against any threat, including from drones.



Russia’s reckless behaviour is a danger to us all. They continue to target civilians and civilian infrastructure across Ukraine. And last night showed yet again that the implications of their illegal war of aggression don’t stop at the border.



Russia’s war needs to end, as does Russia’s disregard for civilian safety. For our part, we will continue to strengthen our deterrence and defence at home and continue our support for Ukraine as they defend against Russia’s aggression.”

Adding:

Ukrainian Green goblin Zelya (Zelensky) has offered Ukraine’s "help" to Romania “in whatever way is necessary” begging European partners to



“step up pressure on Russia so that this war is not dragged out or expanded.”



He says the drone that hit an apartment block in Galați was part of a broader strike on Ukraine’s southern Odesa region, which borders Romania.



“We count on the European Union’s new sanctions measures against Russia to be truly strong and to make Russia feel that its strikes mean significant losses for Russia itself. That would be fair. Thank you to everyone helping protect life!”

Well, the Narcoclown can't protect his own banderites how about promising to help Utopian NATO. Look in the mirror and see who needs help. That glider won't help green goblin.



Adding:

Slovakia's Fico has urged for direct EU-Russia talks and warned against escalation after Romania drone incident.



Slovakia’s prime minister Robert Fico has warned against any escalation “that we may not be able to manage.”



He expressed “full solidarity” with Romania, but called for



“restraint in making inflammatory statements,”

while calling for an immediate start of “dialogue” between the EU and Russia.



Adding:

🚨🇷🇺🇷🇴Putin is aware of the ‘drone’ incident in Romania — Kremlin spox Peskov

Adding, from Dmitry Medvedev:

The Euro-impotents are throwing a fit over a drone hitting some residential building in Romania.



Obviously, it has to be established who launched the drone.



But regardless, every EU country really ought to shut up about it. European nations are direct participants in the war against Russia, and nobody’s even pretending otherwise anymore. Sure, they’re using their Bandera-loving proxies to do all the fighting, but what difference does that make to us? European drones, drone parts, other weapons — not to mention intelligence data — are used in attacks on our country every single day. And because of that, our residential buildings get damaged and our civilians die.



Just like with the terrorist attack in Starobelsk, the blood is on the hands of scumbags like Ursula, Merz, Macron, Starmer, and all the other repugnant parasites.



So they’d better get used to it. This won’t be the last time. There’s a war going on! And citizens of EU countries, as the population of nations at war, shouldn’t be going to sleep expecting peaceful nights. Especially around drone factories supplying the Banderite forces.



So shut your piehole. You haven’t seen anything yet.



That said, all those European lowlifes — the idiot EU figureheads, the little bureaucrats running that excuse for a union — know perfectly well how to end this war. So take it up with them!





@DD Geopolitics