Keir Starmer - Don't Look Back in Anger (Official Music Video)

Keir Starmer and the UK's recent Prime Ministers form the music Super Group known as the Ministry Of Rock.

With Liz Truss on bass, Rishi Sunak on drums, Theresa May on piano, Boris Johnson in tambourine, Tony Blair on automobile and Keir Starmer on vocals they truly are a formidable musical lineup.

To celebrate Keir Starmer's resignation as Prime Minister they have released the official music video for their latest hit single Don't Look Back in Anger as a farewell to their music fans.

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