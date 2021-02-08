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Celeste - Deadly Fungal Disease And Biosecurity Labs
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288 views • February 08, 2021
Celeste Solum joins John to discuss the intrinsic dangers of biosecurity labs and a deadly fungal disease, threatening both plants and people.
Links
Deadly Fungal Infection - mucormycosis detected in Delhi: https://youtu.be/9p7RciaA0PA
Lab 257: The Disturbing Story of the Governments Secret Plum Island Germ Laboratory: https://www.amazon.com/Lab-257-Disturbing-Governments-Laboratory/dp/006078184X/ref=sr_1_1?crid=CGOONNB5SFFE&;dchild=1&keywords=lab+257+book&qid=1612797995&sprefix=lab+257%2Caps%2C181&sr=8-1
Plum Island Gov fact sheet: https://www.dhs.gov/publication/st-piadc-fact-sheet
Plum Island moves to Kansas: http://www.homelandsecuritynewswire.com/dr20120501-budget-safety-concerns-cast-doubt-on-kansas-biolab
Celeste's website: celestialreport.com
Links
Deadly Fungal Infection - mucormycosis detected in Delhi: https://youtu.be/9p7RciaA0PA
Lab 257: The Disturbing Story of the Governments Secret Plum Island Germ Laboratory: https://www.amazon.com/Lab-257-Disturbing-Governments-Laboratory/dp/006078184X/ref=sr_1_1?crid=CGOONNB5SFFE&;dchild=1&keywords=lab+257+book&qid=1612797995&sprefix=lab+257%2Caps%2C181&sr=8-1
Plum Island Gov fact sheet: https://www.dhs.gov/publication/st-piadc-fact-sheet
Plum Island moves to Kansas: http://www.homelandsecuritynewswire.com/dr20120501-budget-safety-concerns-cast-doubt-on-kansas-biolab
Celeste's website: celestialreport.com
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