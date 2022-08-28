Biden's Clown World #22: Wokeism, Part3

First Published August 26, 2022 (updated August 28)

Headlines from 'Biden's Clown World' In 3-Minutes. Documenting 'woke' events via headlines - short reminders of the current status of the nation, 2022.

The Democrats' idiocracy, which is always a 3-ring circus of corruption, incompetence & power lust. The end result is an increasing societal disorder & culture breakdown of misery - aka 'Biden's Clown World'. (Feel free to share with those needing a reminder of the insanity of Biden and the Democrats.)

Snapshot headline evidence of why Democrats do not deserve to be placed into legislative or bureaucracy authority positions whether at the Federal, State & Local levels.

Headlines grabbed from articles from August 26 and prior recent dates in 2022. Music: 22 Antonio Vivaldi Violin Concerto in E major, RV 269 'Spring' - www.musopen.org; Link to Clown World video memes: Front & last meme: https://www.powerlineblog.com; Desktop wallpapers for background (free to use & share commercially license): https://tinyurl.com/2taczfrb

Links to all headlines:https://thefederalist.com/2022/08/23/left-wing-elites-gaslight-americans-with-perverse-priorities-while-society-crumbles/ https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/curtis-houck/2022/08/23/washpost-upset-desantis-wants-keep-murderers-sex-criminals-voting

https://pluralist.com/yelp-flags-crisis-pregnancy-centers-for-not-killing-babies/

https://www.npr.org/2022/08/23/1118817023/new-york-times-race-employees-job-review-union

https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2022/08/23/ellen-degeneres-woke-animated-show-canceled-at-hbo-max-before-20-episodes-aired/

https://thefederalist.com/2022/08/23/new-jersey-teachers-union-blasts-parents-as-extremists-for-questioning-left-wing-extremism/

https://dailycaller.com/2022/08/23/teachers-union-president-defends-school-district-lay-off-white-teachers/

https://www.dailysignal.com/2022/08/23/civil-rights-groups-silent-as-dc-blocks-40-of-black-kids-from-going-to-school/

https://www.campusreform.org/article?id=19429

https://thepostmillennial.com/chicago-childrens-hospital-admits-reliance-on-anecdotal-evidence-for-treatment-of-trans-youth

https://notthebee.com/article/another-proud-moment-for-womens-sports

https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2022/08/the_predatory_male_behavior_of_socalled_transgender_women.html

https://www.breitbart.com/health/2022/08/24/woman-sues-psychiatrist-approved-gender-transition-one-meeting/

https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2022/08/23/florida-father-tells-of-suicide-attempt-by-his-daughter-who-was-being-secretly-transitioned-in-school/

https://www.outkick.com/political-leaders-need-to-man-up-take-action-to-stop-trans-athlete-insanity/

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/washington-secrets/wokeness-overtakes-three-rs-in-college-teacher-training

https://www.thecollegefix.com/penn-medical-school-expands-minority-candidate-program-that-does-not-require-mcat/

https://www.outkick.com/uc-berkeley-co-op-housing-bans-white-people-from-common-areas/

https://legalinsurrection.com/2022/08/u-of-chicago-changes-med-school-stipend-program-that-excluded-whites/

https://legalinsurrection.com/2022/08/student-newspaper-columnist-complains-about-effects-of-inflation-on-menstruators/

https://dailycaller.com/2022/08/23/house-gop-pennsylvania-letter-fred-keller-graphic-childrens-books/

https://www.campusreform.org/article?id=20023

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/06/30/report-democrat-house-candidate-works-for-practice-claiming-children-are-racist/

https://nypost.com/2022/07/27/covid-taught-1m-parents-there-are-alternatives-to-failing-public-schools/

https://dailycaller.com/2022/08/23/republican-back-school-videos-battleground-states-democratic-policies-failed/

https://news.grabien.com/story-nbcs-todd-americans-are-angry-disappointed-and-worried-3-out

