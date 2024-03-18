THE RUSSIAN BMP WITH A HUGE CANNON! A RARE BAD IDEA AFTER MANY SUCCESSES

This was a prototype that actually made it to 30 units produced. Then they realized that huge long T72 gun, YES THE BIG ONE! AND ITS AUTOLOADER! were way too much for a thin skinned narrow tracked aquatic? APC. And the project was dropped...and the company was in bankruptcy, not sure if that was a direct result or not. We go back and take out the AA BTR again for combat in its honor.
