Unveiling Catastrophic Disclosures and Moonquakes

Michael Salla
Feb 3, 2024
Exopolitics Today Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla – Feb 3, 2024
Topics
Catastrophic Disclosure is Coming Despite Deep State Opposition – Trailer
Surge in Moonquakes – a sign of massive infrastructure projects or fighting
Additional 85 habitable exoplanets found by British PhD student – JWST will find signs of biosignatures and technosignatures
Creation of Space Arks and their History on Earth: Interview with Elena Danaan
Congressman Tim Burchett and disseminating disinformation. Congress and Academic UFO gatekeeping
Witness to Miami Mall Tall Aliens incident describes a glitch in the Matrix
Historic Satellite/radar tracking of city sized UFOs predates 1992 and 1996 reports
Hoaxing extraterrestrial sources is a common tactic in psyops – Val Nek
American beliefs about ETs yields surprising results about aliens among us
Nordic Extraterrestrial Assimilation Program – JP Update
Dan Willis on Psychological Operations
These and other stories on Exopolitics Today The Week in Review
Twitter Feed: / michaelsalla
Catastrophic Disclosure Webinar link: https://www.crowdcast.io/c/whatscoming2024
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-IFnRV-cHc
