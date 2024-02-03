Unveiling Catastrophic Disclosures and Moonquakes

Michael Salla





Feb 3, 2024





Exopolitics Today Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla – Feb 3, 2024





Topics

Catastrophic Disclosure is Coming Despite Deep State Opposition – Trailer

Surge in Moonquakes – a sign of massive infrastructure projects or fighting

Additional 85 habitable exoplanets found by British PhD student – JWST will find signs of biosignatures and technosignatures

Creation of Space Arks and their History on Earth: Interview with Elena Danaan

Congressman Tim Burchett and disseminating disinformation. Congress and Academic UFO gatekeeping

Witness to Miami Mall Tall Aliens incident describes a glitch in the Matrix

Historic Satellite/radar tracking of city sized UFOs predates 1992 and 1996 reports

Hoaxing extraterrestrial sources is a common tactic in psyops – Val Nek

American beliefs about ETs yields surprising results about aliens among us

Nordic Extraterrestrial Assimilation Program – JP Update

Dan Willis on Psychological Operations

These and other stories on Exopolitics Today The Week in Review





