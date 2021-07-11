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Jason A: Something 'Strange' is Happening With the Birds in America! [10.07.2021]
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0 view • July 11, 2021
4 days ago - Songbirds are mysteriously dying across the eastern U.S.
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2021/07/songbirds-are-mysteriously-dying-across-eastern-us-scientists-are-scrambling-find-out
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=dying+birds+2021&;t=h_&ia=web
https://www.qwant.com/?q=dying+birds+2021&;t=web
44,986 views Jul 10, 2021
Jason A - 1.12M subscribers
https://youtu.be/NbAlfa3-6AI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDATi9UrhqjfVNxIKNizOiQ
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2021/07/songbirds-are-mysteriously-dying-across-eastern-us-scientists-are-scrambling-find-out
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=dying+birds+2021&;t=h_&ia=web
https://www.qwant.com/?q=dying+birds+2021&;t=web
44,986 views Jul 10, 2021
Jason A - 1.12M subscribers
https://youtu.be/NbAlfa3-6AI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDATi9UrhqjfVNxIKNizOiQ
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