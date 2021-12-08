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Chlorine Dioxide Solution (CDS) Menewaskan Covid-19, Kecederaan Akibat Vaksinasi, Dan Shedding (Transmission)
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3543 views • December 08, 2021
Episode 3 dari Siri Video Pendidikan Pengguna Universal Antidote Malaysia menjelaskan mengenai Protokol Klinikal Chlorine Dioxide Solution untuk Covid-19. Protokol-protokol ini boleh digunakan untuk mengubati mereka yang dijangkiti Covid-19, mereka yang mengalami kecederaan selepas suntikan "vaksin" (AEFI), dan juga mereka yang terkena shedding setelah berhubung rapat dengan orang yang sudah "divaksin. CDS memberi alternatif serta harapan baru bagi mengembalikan kesihatan dan sekaligus mengatasi masalah berkaitan Covid-19.
Untuk maklumat lanjut, sertai kami di Telegram: t.me/universalantidotemalaysia
Anda boleh membeli CDS 3,000 ppm dari pembekal water purifying solution Malaysia ini: https://www.procurex.services/
Anda boleh mendapatkan DETOX LIFEX10 untuk melengkapkan protokol anda di sini: https://www.advancedherbs.co/ Gunakan kod kupon 'UAM20' untuk mendapatkan diskaun sebanyak RM20.
Untuk maklumat lanjut, sertai kami di Telegram: t.me/universalantidotemalaysia
Anda boleh membeli CDS 3,000 ppm dari pembekal water purifying solution Malaysia ini: https://www.procurex.services/
Anda boleh mendapatkan DETOX LIFEX10 untuk melengkapkan protokol anda di sini: https://www.advancedherbs.co/ Gunakan kod kupon 'UAM20' untuk mendapatkan diskaun sebanyak RM20.
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