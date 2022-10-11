Fighting the Good Fight — Dr. Cordie Williams

At this year’s ReAwaken America Tour, Bill Jasper, senior editor for The New American magazine, had a chance to speak with Dr. Cordie Williams, who is “fighting the good fight” to restore freedom in California and across the country.
Regarding Covid, Williams began working to expose the government’s lies after losing 60 percent of his practice in the first three weeks of the “scam.” He continues to tour the country teaching the public about the deadly propaganda still being circulated.
Williams ran for U.S. Senate in the 2022 primary. Although he didn't win, he continues to fight for the freedoms enshrined in the Constitution, and emphasizes the critical importance of good people getting involved by running for political office. Education and information are not enough — it is crucial that people start working to actually make a change.
