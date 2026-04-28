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Evil Gender Ideology 101 ~ How the Leftists Think
Public Advocate of the US
Public Advocate of the US
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33 views • 2 days ago

This is gender corruption theory in a nut shell and it shows how evil it is.


Video Editor @bgv_edits Subscribe to his channel for more awesome content. Soundtrack credit @KrutikovMusic Video sponsored by Public Advocate of the United States: "This is a PARODY of Disney-owned Marvels' Thanos and Disney's public corporate agenda of promoting "transgenderism" among children." Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Any infringement was not done on purpose and will be rectified to all parties satisfaction. Warning PARODY: A parody takes a piece of creative work–such as art, literature, or film–and imitates it in an exaggerated, comedic fashion. Parody often serves as a criticism or commentary on the original work, the artist who created it, or something otherwise connected to the work. In the United States, parody is protected by the First Amendment as a form of expression. However, since parodies rely heavily on the original work, parodists rely on the fair use exception to combat claims of copyright infringement. The fair use exception is governed by the factors enumerated in section 107 of the Copyright Act: (1) the purpose and character of the use; (2) the nature of the original work; (3) the amount and substantiality of the original work used; and (4) the effect on the market value of the original work. Generally, courts are more likely to find that a parody qualifies as fair use if its purpose is to serve as a social commentary and not for purely commercial gain.

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corruptiongenderideology
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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