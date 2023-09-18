The Transformational Truth on the Difference Between Passion and Purpose - Jade Simmons

So many people misunderstand the difference between passion and purpose, which leads to major confusion, explains dynamic speaker, concert pianist, and team leader Jade Simmons. Jade is the CEO of Jade Media Global and her book, Purpose The Remix: A Mind-Blowing Reunderstanding of Purpose and How It Works, inspires readers to find their purpose and dig deep to discover their true calling. Jade explains how people often confuse temporary passion with lifelong purpose and why finding your purpose is incredibly important! In addition, Jade offers wise advice on how to speak with and encourage despondent and suicidal individuals who feel purposeless.
TAKEAWAYS
We have relinquished having a life of consequence to Hollywood celebrities, politicians, and historical figures
People often believe that purpose is merely their job title or their career, but it goes much deeper than that
Women can often feel confused about their purpose because they are pulled in so many different directions as a spouse, mother, etc.
Don’t follow your passion because it’s only a fuel source and it is temporary - follow your purpose instead
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Surprised by Oxford Movie Trailer: https://bit.ly/45RnVaz
Surprised by Oxford Movie Tickets: https://surprisedbyoxford.movie/
Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo
Purpose The Remix Book: https://bit.ly/3P98xR7
🔗 CONNECT WITH JADE SIMMONS
Website: https://jadesimmons.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JadeMedia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/officialjadesimmons/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jade-simmons-pianistceo/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/jadesimmons
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/newmuseic
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Redemption Shield: (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ
Legacy Precious Metals: https://legacypminvestments.com/
TruPlay: https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom
Jase Medical: https://bit.ly/JaseCCM
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.