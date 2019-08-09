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Trump Insider Warns Koch Brothers Infiltrating Trump Campaign 2020
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118 views • August 09, 2019
Jim Baker, who served the Trump campaign in 2016, joins The Alex Jones Show to expose how the Trump campaign was infiltrated.
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:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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