Iran’s Central Military Command - "child-killing Zionist regime has crossed all red lines" - (Khatam Al-Anbiya) - Ebrahim Zolfaghari is Back!

Ebrahim Zolfaghari is Back! High-ranking Iranian military officer who serves as the primary spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters. I haven't seen him in a video for a while... Cynthia

Iran’s Central Military Command (Khatam Al-Anbiya):



Despite the previous warnings of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the child-killing Zionist regime has crossed all red lines and, by intensifying its attacks in southern Lebanon, has targeted Beirut’s Dahiyeh.



• We had previously warned that if the crimes in Beirut’s Dahieh expanded, we would attack targets in the occupied territories.



• The Zionist army must stop its attacks on southern Lebanon and Dahiyeh.



If it expands its attacks on that area, or responds to Iran’s action, it will face more crushing and regret-inducing strikes, and devastating attacks against the regime and its supporters will begin.



@FotrosResistancee