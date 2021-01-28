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Faux Joe - Quo Warranto - Castle Rock Is The Lord of the Flies
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121 views • January 28, 2021
In this month's video, I look at what is questionable in the inauguration. I delve into aspects of whether we might be forming a New Republic in America. Quo Warranto is a play that has yet to be used; and what are the possibilities that we could see this put in motion. In addition, post 4414 has risen to the surface in truth circles. How does it connect to the literary works of The Lord of the Flies and 1984?
I also take some time to express some personal thoughts about the state of where we are at; and the importance of not residing in either extreme of fear or hope during this time. How can both aspects be detrimental to us? As always I offer up code insight pieces on each of the topics.
Links for checking out things yourself. It is always important to dig deeper for your own research and knowledge. However, focus on sticking to as many direct sources as possible. In otherwords go directly to a government site where everything is stored. Sometimes, other sources can be good; but getting to the source, will help you to identify the real truth and validity of something.
Inauguration clips
And We Know - https://www.bitchute.com/video/7fTntV4alDEI/
Short news clip - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h4JT-IhUoTg
DC Skies - https://media.wbir.com/assets/WUSA/images/c415fb10-a00b-4ebd-9b5a-eecfa9d578bb/c415fb10-a00b-4ebd-9b5a-eecfa9d578bb_1920x1080.jpg
https://twitter.com/i/status/1352894273386016768
Legal and Constitution aspects of U.S. as a corporation and inauguration guidelines
http://law2.umkc.edu/faculty/PROJECTS/FTRIALS/CONLAW/inaugurationconstit.html
https://memory.loc.gov/cgi-bin/ampage?collId=llsl&;fileName=016/llsl016.db&recNum=0454
http://scannedretina.com/2014/12/08/u-s-corp-articles-of-incorporation-100009-07-15-1925/
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/28/3002
Writ of Quo Warranto
https://www.lucianne.com/2021/01/20/writ_of_quo_warranto_how_the_election_can_be_corrected_after_inauguration_52254.html
https://www.law.cornell.edu/wex/quo_warranto
https://legal-dictionary.thefreedictionary.com/Writ+of+quo+warranto
https://constitution.org/1-Activism/writ/quo_warranto.htm
Filing for Patriot Party
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/forms/C00767095/1489852
Sydney Powell Restore The Republic - https://conservativesarmy.com/sidney-powell-announces-forming-of-restore-the-republic-pac/
Post 4414
https://www.jpost.com/breaking-news/bidens-defense-nominee-could-get-17-million-as-he-leaves-raytheon-654931
https://www.corporate.carrier.com/corporate-responsibility/environment/sustainable-cities/
https://www.worldgbc.org/about-us/our-corporate-advisory-board
https://www.startribune.com/leed-other-building-certification-systems-look-to-adjust-to-covid-19-era/570638072/
https://www.businessinsider.in/politics/world/news/trump-officials-in-the-pentagon-reportedly-blocked-bidens-transition-team-from-accessing-information-on-military-operations-including-the-distribution-of-covid-19-vaccines/articleshow/80391126.cms
http://www.justjared.com/2021/01/22/joe-biden-kamala-harris-secret-service-code-names-have-been-revealed/
U.S. Secret Service arrests 13 people in days surrounding Inaugu - Honolulu, Hawaii news, sports & weather - KITV Channel 4
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lord_of_the_Flies
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Groupthink
I also take some time to express some personal thoughts about the state of where we are at; and the importance of not residing in either extreme of fear or hope during this time. How can both aspects be detrimental to us? As always I offer up code insight pieces on each of the topics.
Links for checking out things yourself. It is always important to dig deeper for your own research and knowledge. However, focus on sticking to as many direct sources as possible. In otherwords go directly to a government site where everything is stored. Sometimes, other sources can be good; but getting to the source, will help you to identify the real truth and validity of something.
Inauguration clips
And We Know - https://www.bitchute.com/video/7fTntV4alDEI/
Short news clip - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h4JT-IhUoTg
DC Skies - https://media.wbir.com/assets/WUSA/images/c415fb10-a00b-4ebd-9b5a-eecfa9d578bb/c415fb10-a00b-4ebd-9b5a-eecfa9d578bb_1920x1080.jpg
https://twitter.com/i/status/1352894273386016768
Legal and Constitution aspects of U.S. as a corporation and inauguration guidelines
http://law2.umkc.edu/faculty/PROJECTS/FTRIALS/CONLAW/inaugurationconstit.html
https://memory.loc.gov/cgi-bin/ampage?collId=llsl&;fileName=016/llsl016.db&recNum=0454
http://scannedretina.com/2014/12/08/u-s-corp-articles-of-incorporation-100009-07-15-1925/
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/28/3002
Writ of Quo Warranto
https://www.lucianne.com/2021/01/20/writ_of_quo_warranto_how_the_election_can_be_corrected_after_inauguration_52254.html
https://www.law.cornell.edu/wex/quo_warranto
https://legal-dictionary.thefreedictionary.com/Writ+of+quo+warranto
https://constitution.org/1-Activism/writ/quo_warranto.htm
Filing for Patriot Party
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/forms/C00767095/1489852
Sydney Powell Restore The Republic - https://conservativesarmy.com/sidney-powell-announces-forming-of-restore-the-republic-pac/
Post 4414
https://www.jpost.com/breaking-news/bidens-defense-nominee-could-get-17-million-as-he-leaves-raytheon-654931
https://www.corporate.carrier.com/corporate-responsibility/environment/sustainable-cities/
https://www.worldgbc.org/about-us/our-corporate-advisory-board
https://www.startribune.com/leed-other-building-certification-systems-look-to-adjust-to-covid-19-era/570638072/
https://www.businessinsider.in/politics/world/news/trump-officials-in-the-pentagon-reportedly-blocked-bidens-transition-team-from-accessing-information-on-military-operations-including-the-distribution-of-covid-19-vaccines/articleshow/80391126.cms
http://www.justjared.com/2021/01/22/joe-biden-kamala-harris-secret-service-code-names-have-been-revealed/
U.S. Secret Service arrests 13 people in days surrounding Inaugu - Honolulu, Hawaii news, sports & weather - KITV Channel 4
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lord_of_the_Flies
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Groupthink
Keywords
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