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GALACTIC MESSAGES & Practical Life Advice For These Crazy Times - Interview With JAMES GILLILAND & PETER MAXWELL SLATTERY {MIRROR}
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30 views • November 11, 2020
Thank you to Peter Slattery for this interview with James Gilliland.
Find the original here: Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QncTHFGkEts
Gilliland has been teaching inner sensitivity practices and self-mastery for over 30 years at his world famous ECETI Ranch. He talks with Peter about current events. This episode covers how going within is a key to evolving and overcoming the times we are now in, in effect, creating a better future.
For more on James go to https://www.eceti.org/
For more on Pete go to https://www.petermaxwellslattery.com/
Or https://www.ecetiaustralia.org/
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Alternative NewsLetter -
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the growing control of the Hidden Hand and how returning to a sensual way of living is our best chance of retaining and regaining our Liberty and Freedoms!
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Men: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
Find the original here: Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QncTHFGkEts
Gilliland has been teaching inner sensitivity practices and self-mastery for over 30 years at his world famous ECETI Ranch. He talks with Peter about current events. This episode covers how going within is a key to evolving and overcoming the times we are now in, in effect, creating a better future.
For more on James go to https://www.eceti.org/
For more on Pete go to https://www.petermaxwellslattery.com/
Or https://www.ecetiaustralia.org/
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for Sensual Living & Survival Tips: thebodyhouse.biz/body-house-sign-up-page
Social Media & Important Links - linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
What is FBSM? - thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
Healing Bodywork Sessions - thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
The Relaters Manual - thebodyhouse.biz/category/relaters-manual-guide-men/
Erotic Storytelling - thebodyhouse.biz/erotic-story-by-dyann-bridges-kamalas-mata-baba-a-tale-of-voyeurism/
Interviews With Erotic Providers - thebodyhouse.biz/category/interviews-with-sex-energy-psychic-experts-the-body-house-chronicles/
Sex & Relationship Expert Susan Bratton - thebodyhouse.biz/g-pg-sex-relating-advice-for-men
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter -
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the growing control of the Hidden Hand and how returning to a sensual way of living is our best chance of retaining and regaining our Liberty and Freedoms!
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Men: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
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