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GALACTIC MESSAGES & Practical Life Advice For These Crazy Times - Interview With JAMES GILLILAND & PETER MAXWELL SLATTERY {MIRROR}
The Body House Chronicles
The Body House Chronicles
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30 views • November 11, 2020
Thank you to Peter Slattery for this interview with James Gilliland.

Find the original here: Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QncTHFGkEts

Gilliland has been teaching inner sensitivity practices and self-mastery for over 30 years at his world famous ECETI Ranch. He talks with Peter about current events. This episode covers how going within is a key to evolving and overcoming the times we are now in, in effect, creating a better future.

For more on James go to https://www.eceti.org/

For more on Pete go to https://www.petermaxwellslattery.com/

Or https://www.ecetiaustralia.org/

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At the Chronicles we focus on the growing control of the Hidden Hand and how returning to a sensual way of living is our best chance of retaining and regaining our Liberty and Freedoms!

Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
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meditationeceti ranchjames gillilandchanneled messagesextra terrestrialsgalactic messagespeter maxwell slatteryinterview podcasteceti australiaself mastery techniquesself mastery at any ageinner sensitivitydealing with dark forcescreating a better futuretalking with spiritsfind your totemcleanse your energymeditate to feel greatmessages from gaiagaia is changingclimate change and the sun
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