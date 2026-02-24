The Futility of Voting and the Inevitability of the Beast System, an interview with Maria Zeee

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“I’ll never vote Democrat”… but what if nothing changes either way? Frustration is rising as digital ID, AI expansion, and centralized control accelerate regardless of party. Many are asking: if the outcome is the same, what’s the point? Is the system designed to outlast elections?
#VotingDebate #DigitalID #Agenda2030 #PoliticalDisillusionment #SystemReset #ThinkDifferent
