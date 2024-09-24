BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RFK Jr: Fauci Must Be Prosecuted for 330K Murders, As Mass Graves Found Outside NYC
The Prisoner
788 views • 7 months ago

The mass graves of thousands of vulnerable children killed in illegal experiments by Dr. Anthony Fauci will used as evidence against Dr. Anthony Fauci when he is charged with crimes against humanity according to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

In the same way that Nazi Dr. Josef Mengele’s crimes horrified the world when his atrocities were exposed after World War II, the details of Fauci’s deadly experiments on vulnerable groups — including orphans — is now leaving investigators stunned.

Dr. Fauci is a psychopath who has pushed science into the realm of sadism and there is an unmarked grave in New York state bearing witness to his ambition.

Keywords
aidsdepopulationhivrfk jrfaucicovidplandemicmrna
