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I'm A Little Teapot
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6 views • March 08, 2020
I'm A Little Teapot Lyrics:
I'm a little teapot
Short and stout
Here is my handle
Here is my spout
When I get all steamed up
Hear me shout
Tip me over and pour me out!
I'm a very special teapot
Yes, it's true
Here's an example of what I can do
I can turn my handle into a spout
Tip me over and pour me out!
I'm a little teapot
Short and stout
Here is my handle
Here is my spout
When I get all steamed up
Hear me shout
Tip me over and pour me out!
I'm a very special teapot
Yes, it's true
Here's an example of what I can do
I can turn my handle into a spout
Tip me over and pour me out!
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