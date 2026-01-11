From Queer To Christ With Book Author George Carneal

Some stories challenge assumptions. Others reveal grace, truth, and redemption in unexpected ways.

Tonight, hosts Rev. David Paxton and Last Christian Media Founder JD Williams sit down with George Carneal, author and speaker of From Queer to Christ.

You will hear a deeply personal testimony of faith, transformation, and renewed purpose. Raised in a conservative Christian environment, George spent decades searching for identity, belonging, and peace before experiencing a life-changing return to Christ. His journey speaks honestly about struggle, belief, and the power of faith to bring clarity and hope.

This conversation is presented as a faith-based testimony and personal life story, explored through discussion, reflection, and biblical perspective. The program is intended to encourage thoughtful dialogue, spiritual understanding, and compassion, while respecting the dignity of all people.

Important Notice:

This content is informational and faith-based. It does not promote hate, harassment, or discrimination of any kind. The discussion reflects personal experiences and religious beliefs shared for educational and inspirational purposes only.

