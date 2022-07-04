© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 04/07/22 High Blood Pressure, Poor Vision And Pre-Diabetes
Follow
0
Share
Report
252 views • April 08, 2022
Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 04/07/22 High Blood Pressure, Poor Vision And Pre-Diabetes
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
Air Date: Thursday, April 7, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing his theory on transgender people. Contending that during gestation the mother was missing nutrients when the hypothalamus was forming. This is the part of the brain that controls sexual desire. Doc asserts that transgender people don't have a choice because a birth defect.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding a study of avocados. Researchers found that those ate two servings of avocados weekly had a 16% lower risk of cardiovascular disease and a 21% lower risk of coronary heart disease compared to those who rarely ate avocados.
Callers
David has questions about athletes who cheat by loading up their blood levels.
John has several health challenges including high blood pressure, poor vision, pre-diabetes and is recovering from a stroke and heart attack.
David has been diagnosed with high cholesterol and low sodium levels in his blood.
John has been diagnosed with shingles and has eczema.
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
Air Date: Thursday, April 7, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing his theory on transgender people. Contending that during gestation the mother was missing nutrients when the hypothalamus was forming. This is the part of the brain that controls sexual desire. Doc asserts that transgender people don't have a choice because a birth defect.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding a study of avocados. Researchers found that those ate two servings of avocados weekly had a 16% lower risk of cardiovascular disease and a 21% lower risk of coronary heart disease compared to those who rarely ate avocados.
Callers
David has questions about athletes who cheat by loading up their blood levels.
John has several health challenges including high blood pressure, poor vision, pre-diabetes and is recovering from a stroke and heart attack.
David has been diagnosed with high cholesterol and low sodium levels in his blood.
John has been diagnosed with shingles and has eczema.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.