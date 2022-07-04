Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 04/07/22 High Blood Pressure, Poor Vision And Pre-Diabetes(800) 212-2613CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE#youngevity #health #drwallachAir Date: Thursday, April 7, 2022MonologueDr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing his theory on transgender people. Contending that during gestation the mother was missing nutrients when the hypothalamus was forming. This is the part of the brain that controls sexual desire. Doc asserts that transgender people don't have a choice because a birth defect.Pearls of WisdomDoug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding a study of avocados. Researchers found that those ate two servings of avocados weekly had a 16% lower risk of cardiovascular disease and a 21% lower risk of coronary heart disease compared to those who rarely ate avocados.CallersDavid has questions about athletes who cheat by loading up their blood levels.John has several health challenges including high blood pressure, poor vision, pre-diabetes and is recovering from a stroke and heart attack.David has been diagnosed with high cholesterol and low sodium levels in his blood.John has been diagnosed with shingles and has eczema.