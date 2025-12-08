History of Bells. They Cannot Toll for You, Stolen, Replaced & Detuned

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We show how the destruction of bells contributed to the rise of darkness in our world. We start with ancient Chinese two tone chime bells, temple bells in India, church bells in Europe and the physics of bell metal, harmonics and frequency. We show how art tied directly to nature and quietly vanished while the history books lied about it. There was mass removal and melting of bells in the world wars, the Vatican and Rome that “never fell". The modern corporate machine run by outfits like BlackRock turned uplifting spiritual sound into bullets, bombs and dead noise. Have you ever wondered why you hardly hear a real bell now? The pattern is no accident.
