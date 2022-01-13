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Covid vaccination injuries – New template for criminal charges
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21 views • January 13, 2022
The speech of Kla.TV founder Ivo Sasek is a ready-to-print criminal charge against persons unknown, which he also submits in written form to »his« public prosecutor. Since the merely official Covid vaccination injuries have as well increased in Switzerland by 14,200% since the beginning of vaccination (in Germany by over 24,000%), Sasek has had enough. He calls on the public prosecutors to proceed with all Covid vaccine victims in the same way as they have always had to do, such as for a still-born baby somewhere – in other words, initiate the most thorough investigations!
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✓ www.kla.tv/21266
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www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
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