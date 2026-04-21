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Flu vaccine increases risk of Alzheimer's 32-61%, notes Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
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Nicolas Hulscher, MPH wrote an article titled "STUDY: Common Vaccines Linked to 38-50% Increased Risk of Dementia and Alzheimer’s: The single largest vaccine–dementia study ever conducted (n=13.3 million) finds risk intensifies with more doses, remains elevated for a full decade, and is strongest after flu and pneumococcal shots", which is posted here:

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/study-common-vaccines-linked-to-38

The study which looked at 13 million people in the UK, the number of adult vaccines they had gotten, and the risk of Alzheimer's and dementia.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH posted this video clip on X on April 20, 2026 here:

https://x.com/NicHulscher/status/2046199227030610364

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flu vaccinealzheimersnicolas hulscher mph
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