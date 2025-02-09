Trains will kill you faster than you think - Think before you cross any rail crossing!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Big things look slow - dont let that fact end you or ones you love! A vid on train crossing safety and 2 stories, one of how not to be a dumbass and get stuck on tracks and another about trying to beat the train at a crossing. Be careful out there this New Year! we need you for more important things!