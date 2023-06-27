Create New Account
Tom Renz | Being Smart About Impeachment
Thomas Renz
Lauren Boebert & MTG are warriors in the House and I love what they do. I also support their impeachment efforts fully. That said, I’m not sure why Boebert decided to go after Biden on boarder security in her impeachment effort. Boarder security is inarguably one of the most important issues facing America but simply does not have the political legs of an issue like the Biden bribes or abuses of power through using the DOJ and other agencies to go after political opponents. An impeachment for bribery, or better, for the same classified documents charges they are going after Trump on would be better. #Impeachment #BidenCrimeFamily #Trump #Corruption #GOP #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants #Lawfare

www.TomRenz.com
