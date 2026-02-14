BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Top 12 Energy-Savers with Bonus Health Benefits
Off Grid Living with OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
Off Grid Living with OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
27 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
40 views • 1 day ago

Video going over 12 energy-savers that have the added benefit of improving your health by Danny Tseng, Founder/CEO of https://OneHouseOffTheGrid.com & author of upcoming MINDspan book, "How to Die of Nothing" (get a sneak-peak by visiting any of:

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

tinyurl.com/DisruptHealthcare


tinyurl.com/TheGreatestMedicineOfAll

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma

1. Stay SUPER-WARM using LESS THAN 50 watts (at 95F) while safely relieving physical pain w/ RichwayAndFujiBio.com's amethyst crystal/far-infrared Biomat FDA- & Health Canada-registered medical device by

https://Bio-mats.com/danny

OR

https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng

View 40 health & financial benefits by becoming a customer &/or distributor at

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveincomeWithBiomat

OR

https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway

Contact me to have a NEW copy of a book that's no longer in print about hyperthermia/thermotherapy titled, "The Fourth Treatment for Medical Refugees" shipped to you, w/ questions about Richway's products, or their part-time, global business opportunity for possible PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP for an $80 registration fee after filling-out


https://tinyurl.com/JoinRichway

786.441.2727

[email protected]

[email protected]

For faster & better service, contact Richway's #1 distributor, Ron Guerra

[email protected]

303.915.7707

To get a 40% discount by purchasing 100 or more Biomat Pros, BioAcoustic Mats, bottles of DetoxiSalt, or Richway’s other products, contact Richway’s owner, Calvin Kim in Hi:

cell: 808.382.8816

[email protected]

& tell him that Danny Tseng referred U

2. Also save on heating costs by wearing the universe's warmest outerwear made w/ NASA-inspired technology by

https://tinyurl.com/ShopOROS

this is my shortened $50 off

https://orosapparel.com/?sref_id=f489gzz

referral link

3. Save up to 12% kWh while protecting from electromagnetic fields & "dirty electricity" w/ UL-listed power factor correction, surge suppression, & total harmonic distortion-reducing devices that's helped over 100,000 people & businesses worldwide by

https://tinyurl.com/SaticUSA

or

http://saticusa.com/shop#a_aid=howtodieofnothing

To become a SaticUSA affiliate, fill-out

https://tinyurl.com/ShareSaticUSA

or

https://saticusa.postaffiliatepro.com/affiliates/signup.php?a_aid=howtodieofnothing#SignupForm

More details at

https://tinyurl.com/SaticUSAPresentation

4. Eliminate "vampire/phantom" plug loads while having better sleep w/ an electrical panel circuit breaker cut-off switch by

https://safelivingtechnologies.com/?aff=205

@

https://tinyurl.com/ElectricalPanelKillSwitch

Get a discount by applying code:

EMFforDummies

5. Save on A/C while sleeping better w/ cooling mattresses by

https://tinyurl.com/Sleep-Me

OR

https://Sleep.me/onehouseoffthegrid

Save up to 20% by applying any of the below codes @ Sleep.me

ONEHOUSEOFFTHEGRID

HOWTODIEOFNOTHING


6. For a non-electric cooling mattress made w/ thousands of gel beads, visit


https://GeliSleep.com/onehouseoffthegrid


OR


https://GeliSleep.com/HOWTODIEOFNOTHING


7. Save on lighting costs while suppressing your melatonin sleep hormone by less than 3% w/ beeswax candles by


https://tinyurl.com/BestBeeswaxCandles


Get a discount by applying code


ONEHOUSEOFFTHEGRID


at


https://BeeliteCandles.com


To view more benefits, visit:


https://Linktr.ee/BeeswaxCandlesForDummies


8. If you're worried about starting a fire w/ candles, you can also save on lighting costs while getting healthy, invisible near-infrared light w/ near-infrared enhanced LED bulbs & 2 48-volt direct-current items by


https://NIRAlighting.com


Get a discount by applying code


HOWTODIEOFNOTHING


9. Eliminate the use of daytime artificial lights w/ fiber-optic solar daylighting by


https://ParansLight.com


For a white paper & more details, visit


https://Linktr.ee/FiberOpticDaylighting


10. Save on laundry energy costs while forcing yourself to get more sun w/ wash tubs & clothes wringers by


https://tinyurl.com/SteelClothesWashTubs


https://tinyurl.com/TheWidestClothesWringer


, respectively


11. Save on electric clothes tumbler dryer energy costs while forcing yourself to get outside w/ clotheslines & clothes racks by


https://tinyurl.com/ShopClotheslines


12. Save on cooking energy costs w/ 100% sun-powered evacuated tube-style solar cookers that can reach temperatures of 550F by


https://tinyurl.com/GetGoSunStoves


To be able to afford the above by living 100% off PASSIVE &/or RESIDUAL income WHILE U SLEEP as a BIG business SYSTEMS owner, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:


https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

Keywords
network marketingresidual incomepassive incomeentrepreneurshiprobert kiyosakidr jack kruseoff-grid livingliving off the gridbest mlm company
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Winter&#8217;s hidden dangers: A guide to six cold weather injuries and how to stay safe

Winter’s hidden dangers: A guide to six cold weather injuries and how to stay safe

Zoey Sky
Harmonic Resurrection: A wake-up call to reclaim sovereignty in a collapsing world

Harmonic Resurrection: A wake-up call to reclaim sovereignty in a collapsing world

Kevin Hughes
The Unseen War: Exposing the Beast System and the war against humanity&#8217;s soul

The Unseen War: Exposing the Beast System and the war against humanity’s soul

Kevin Hughes
Prep Like Noah: Decentralizing for survival in the days of chaos

Prep Like Noah: Decentralizing for survival in the days of chaos

Belle Carter
The prepper&#8217;s lexicon: Why knowing the lingo is a key survival skill

The prepper’s lexicon: Why knowing the lingo is a key survival skill

Zoey Sky
&#8220;Wartime Homefront Essential Skills&#8221; on BrightU: Turning barren land into &#8220;heaven on Earth&#8221; and the future of food

“Wartime Homefront Essential Skills” on BrightU: Turning barren land into “heaven on Earth” and the future of food

Jacob Thomas
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy